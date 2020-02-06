Listen Live Sports

Martin carries Presbyterian over Gardner-Webb 65-61

February 6, 2020 10:03 pm
 
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Chris Martin had a career-high 25 points as Presbyterian narrowly defeated Gardner-Webb 65-61 on Thursday night.

Cory Hightower had 12 points for Presbyterian (9-15, 6-5 Big South Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. JC Younger added 11 points. Owen McCormack had seven rebounds.

Gardner-Webb totaled 21 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Eric Jamison Jr. had 13 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-14, 4-6). Kareem Reid added 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Justin Jenkins had 11 points.

The Blue Hose improve to 2-0 against the Runnin’ Bulldogs for the season. Presbyterian defeated Gardner-Webb 68-62 on Jan. 4. Presbyterian plays Campbell on the road on Saturday. Gardner-Webb plays South Carolina Upstate on the road on Saturday.

