Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Martin leads Rhode Island over Saint Joseph’s 73-55

February 15, 2020 3:17 pm
 
1 min read
      

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Tyrese Martin had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Rhode Island to a 73-55 win over Saint Joseph’s on Saturday.

Fatts Russell had 18 points and six rebounds for Rhode Island (19-6, 11-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory and bounced back from a loss to No. 6 Dayton that snapped a 10-game winning streak. Jeff Dowtin added 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Jacob Toppin had 12 points. Cyril Langevine had 11 rebounds to go with seven points.

Myles Douglas had 10 points for the Hawks (4-21, 0-12), who have now lost seven straight games. Toliver Freeman added nine points and 13 rebounds. Lorenzo Edwards had eight rebounds.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. Rhode Island defeated Saint Joseph’s 71-61 on Jan. 15. Both teams face Davidson the next time they take the floor. Saint Joseph’s heads home to host the Wildcats on Tuesday, while Rhode Island will be on the road for its matchup against Davidson on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States