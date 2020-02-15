Mass.-Lowell 74, Hartford 67

MASS.-LOWELL (11-16)

Withers 8-14 1-2 20, Lutete 7-12 0-0 15, R.Mitchell 0-5 2-2 2, Noel 8-14 8-9 25, Gantz 3-4 0-0 6, Blunt 2-4 2-3 6, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Maziashvili 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 13-16 74.

HARTFORD (14-13)

Marks 2-5 0-0 5, Stafl 4-6 3-4 11, Carter 5-9 1-2 12, Flowers 2-8 0-3 4, Ellison 10-13 3-6 23, D.Mitchell 2-4 0-0 6, Boxus 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 27-50 7-15 67.

Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 31-26. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 5-16 (Withers 3-5, Lutete 1-1, Noel 1-5, Maziashvili 0-1, Thomas 0-1, R.Mitchell 0-3), Hartford 6-16 (D.Mitchell 2-3, Boxus 2-4, Carter 1-3, Marks 1-3, Flowers 0-3). Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 28 (R.Mitchell 7), Hartford 21 (Ellison 7). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 16 (Withers, R.Mitchell, Thomas 3), Hartford 17 (Carter 8). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 13, Hartford 18. A_937 (4,017).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.