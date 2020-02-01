Mass.-Lowell 77, New Hampshire 75

NEW HAMPSHIRE (10-11)

Maultsby 6-16 1-2 15, Hopkins 3-14 0-0 7, Martinez 8-14 0-0 18, Lester 5-8 2-2 13, Guadarrama 3-5 4-4 12, Sutherlin 1-5 0-0 2, Payne 4-4 0-0 8. Totals 30-66 7-8 75.

MASS.-LOWELL (9-14)

Noel 6-15 7-12 21, Withers 4-4 2-3 10, Lutete 7-13 7-11 23, Gantz 5-7 0-0 11, Owens 1-3 2-2 4, Thomas 1-3 0-0 3, Blunt 1-1 3-4 5, Maziashvili 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 21-32 77.

Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 39-26. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 8-23 (Guadarrama 2-3, Maultsby 2-4, Martinez 2-5, Lester 1-4, Hopkins 1-7), Mass.-Lowell 6-18 (Lutete 2-7, Noel 2-7, Gantz 1-1, Thomas 1-2, Owens 0-1). Fouled Out_Guadarrama. Rebounds_New Hampshire 36 (Lester 8), Mass.-Lowell 26 (Withers 8). Assists_New Hampshire 16 (Maultsby 5), Mass.-Lowell 8 (Withers 3). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 25, Mass.-Lowell 16. A_2,323 (6,496).

