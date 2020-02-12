Listen Live Sports

Massner carries Northwestern St. over Incarnate Word 70-60

February 12, 2020 11:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Trenton Massner posted 12 points and six rebounds as Northwestern State topped Incarnate Word 70-60 on Wednesday night.

Chudier Bile had 10 points and eight rebounds for Northwestern State (11-12, 8-6 Southland Conference). Jamaure Gregg added seven rebounds.

Des Balentine had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (7-17, 4-9). Keaston Willis added 13 points. Augustine Ene had 11 points in just 10 minutes played.

Drew Lutz, whose 11 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Cardinals, scored five points on 2-of-11 shooting.

The Demons improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals this season. Northwestern State defeated Incarnate Word 72-66 on Jan. 8. Northwestern State plays McNeese State at home on Saturday. Incarnate Word matches up against New Orleans on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

