Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Matt Hagan leads Funny Car qualifying at Arizona Nationals

February 21, 2020 10:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Hagan topped Funny Car qualifying Friday in the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

The Don Schumacher Racing driver had a 3.859-second pass at 331.61 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Sixteen-time season champion John Force, at age 70, was second at 3.861 at 331.94.

Two-time defending season champion Steve Torrence led in Top Fuel with a 3.671 at 326.48.

Jeg Coughlin Jr. was the fastest in Pro Stock, running a 6.536 at 208.46.

Advertisement

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Research Lab scientists monitor the Arctic environment

Today in History

1862: Legal Tender Act passed to help finance the Civil War