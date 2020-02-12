Listen Live Sports

Mavs’ Doncic returns after missing 7 games with ankle sprain

February 12, 2020 9:49 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic returned for the Dallas Mavericks for the final game before the All-Star break against Sacramento on Wednesday night after missing seven games with a sprained right ankle.

The first-time All-Star injured the same ankle and missed four games earlier this season before spraining the ankle again in practice last month.

Doncic entered the game sixth in the NBA in scoring at 28.8 points per game and is the NBA’s triple-double leader with 12.

The Mavericks went 3-4 without the 20-year-old sensation after splitting the four games during his first absence.

Doncic is an All-Star starter in his second season and plans to play in the futures game as well during All-Star weekend in Chicago.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

