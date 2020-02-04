Listen Live Sports

Mazzarri steps down at Torino after 7-0 and 4-0 losses

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Walter Mazzarri stepped down as Torino coach on Tuesday after his club conceded 11 goals over its last two matches, and Moreno Longo was hired as his replacement.

After an embarrassing 7-0 rout at home by Atalanta, Torino lost 4-0 at relegation-threatened Lecce on Sunday to stretch its losing streak to three games.

“President Urbano Cairo and coach Walter Mazzarri, after a thorough analysis of the current situation, have decided to end their professional relationship,” the club said in a statement. “Torino Football Club announces therefore the consensual resolution of Walter Mazzarri’s contract.”

Longo is a former Torino player and youth squad coach who also coached Pro Vercelli and Frosinone.

Torino is in 12th place in Serie A, 11 points above the relegation zone.

Formerly at Watford, Mazzarri took over at Torino midway through last season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

