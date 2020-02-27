Listen Live Sports

McCloud carries Green Bay past Youngstown St. 102-92

February 27, 2020 11:13 pm
 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — JayQuan McCloud 13 of his 23 points in the lst five minutes to lead six players in double figures and Green Bay outscored Youngstown State 102-92 on Thursday night.

Kameron Hankerson had 17 points and seven assists for the Phoenix (15-15, 10-7 Horizon League) and Amari Davis added 15 points and eight rebounds. Manny Patterson had 14 points and five blocks. McCloud converted all 12 of his free throw attempts.

Darius Quisenberry scored 29 points for the Penguins (16-14, 9-8), Michael Akuchie added 17 and Naz Bohannon 15 with eight rebounds.

Green Bay shot 58% in the first half but only led 43-38 at the half as the Penguins knocked down seven 3-pointers. Youngstown State shot 52% in the seocnd half but was only 2 of 12 from 3-point range. The Phoenix were 6 of 9 behind the arc and shot 53%. In the second half the teams combined for 24 fouls and 41 of 47 from the fhoul line.

Youngstown State defeated Green Bay 98-94 on Jan. 25. Green Bay finishes out the regular season against Cleveland St. at home on Saturday. Youngstown State finishes out the regular season against Milwaukee on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

