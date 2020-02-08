Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

McCoy helps leads Boston University over Holy Cross 77-68

February 8, 2020 3:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Javante McCoy had 21 points as Boston University topped Holy Cross 77-68 on Saturday.

Max Mahoney had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Boston University (15-10, 9-3 Patriot League), which won its fifth consecutive game. Walter Whyte added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Joe Pridgen had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Crusaders (3-22, 2-10), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Blake Verbeek added 11 points as did Clayton Le Sann.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders on the season. Boston University defeated Holy Cross 79-64 on Jan. 25.

Advertisement

Boston University faces Colgate at home on Monday. Holy Cross faces Lehigh on the road on Wednesday.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk