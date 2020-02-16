Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

McDonald leads way for No. 12 Arizona women in 72-55 win

February 16, 2020 4:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pac-12 scoring leader Aari McDonald scored 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting and No. 12 Arizona beat Washington State 72-57 on Sunday.

McDonald, a junior who came in averaging 20.5 points per game, has scored in double figures in 62 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the nation.

She scored 10 points in the opening quarter, closing the period with a 3-pointer for a 26-13 lead. The lead was still 13 at halftime and 15 after three quarters before an 11-2 run midway through the fourth quarter, including five points form McDonald, put Arizona State ahead by 24, 72-48, with 3:38 to go.

The Wildcats (21-4, 10-4) reached 10 conference wins for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Advertisement

Sam Thomas added 18 points and six assists for Arizona, which swept the season series from the Cougars (11-15, 4-10). The Wildcats shot 53 percent and made 10 of 19 from the arc.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

Borislava Hristova scored 18 points and Jovana Subasic 11 for Washington State, which dropped to 0-11 against ranked foes this season.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins