Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
McIntosh’s 27 points lift Elon past James Madison

February 20, 2020 10:01 pm
 
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter McIntosh had a season-high 27 points as Elon topped James Madison 70-62 on Thursday night.

McIntosh shot 6 for 7 from deep. His 3-pointer with 17:20 left to play put the Phoenix up 37-35 and they never trailed again. He finished 8-of-9 shooting including 6 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Marcus Sheffield II had 15 points for Elon (11-18, 7-9 Colonial Athletic Conference). Hunter Woods added eight rebounds.

Matt Lewis had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Dukes (9-17, 2-13), whose losing streak reached four games. Dwight Wilson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Zach Jacobs had 11 points.

The Phoenix improve to 2-0 against the Dukes on the season. Elon defeated James Madison 82-73 on Jan. 25. Elon faces Towson on the road on Saturday. James Madison plays William & Mary at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

