McLaughlin carries UC Santa Barbara over UC Riverside 65-60

February 28, 2020 1:52 am
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — JaQuori McLaughlin had 22 points as UC Santa Barbara beat UC Riverside 65-60 on Thursday night.

Devearl Ramsey had 14 points for UC Santa Barbara (19-9, 8-5 Big West Conference). Brandon Cyrus had 10 rebounds to go with seven points. Amadou Sow, who was second on the Gauchos in scoring coming into the matchup with 15 points per game, scored 6 points (0 of 12).

Callum McRae had 18 points for the Highlanders (15-15, 5-9). Arinze Chidom added 12 points.

The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders this season. UC Santa Barbara defeated UC Riverside 65-63 on Jan. 25.

UC Santa Barbara faces UC Irvine on the road on Saturday. UC Riverside matches up against Hawaii on the road on Saturday.

