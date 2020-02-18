Listen Live Sports

McLean lifts St. Francis (NY) past LIU 87-77

February 18, 2020 8:02 pm
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Unique McLean tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds to lift St. Francis (N.Y.) to an 87-77 win over Long Island University on Tuesday night in the 45th annual Battle of Brooklyn.

St. Francis broke it open with a 14-0 run, including six points by Milija Cosic, for a 76-65 lead with 4:28 remaining.

Rob Higgins had 19 points for St. Francis (12-14, 6-8 Northeast Conference). Cosic finished with 18 points, and Chauncey Hawkins had 13 points, six rebounds and five steals.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. scored a season-high 30 points for the Sharks (12-15, 7-7). Raiquan Clark added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Ty Flowers had seven rebounds and five blocks.

The Terriers leveled the season series against the Sharks. Long Island defeated St. Francis 69-66 on Jan. 15. St. Francis plays Bryant at home on Friday. Long Island matches up against Fairleigh Dickinson on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

