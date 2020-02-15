Md.-Eastern Shore 66, Bethune-Cookman 58

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (12-13)

King 0-2 0-0 0, French 4-9 0-0 11, Redd 1-10 0-0 3, Bailey 6-12 4-7 17, Parks 6-11 0-0 14, Maitland 1-9 0-0 3, Pope 4-11 2-4 10, Preaster 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 6-11 58.

MD.-EASTERN SHORE (4-21)

Cheeseman 7-15 3-3 17, Gyamfi 3-6 0-0 6, Anderson 2-5 3-7 8, Frost 4-12 4-4 15, Phillip 4-10 0-0 10, Bartley 0-1 0-0 0, Prevost 4-7 2-2 10, Adams 0-1 0-1 0, Voyles 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 12-17 66.

Halftime_Md.-Eastern Shore 39-22. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 8-24 (French 3-6, Parks 2-5, Maitland 1-3, Bailey 1-4, Redd 1-4, Preaster 0-2), Md.-Eastern Shore 6-21 (Frost 3-7, Phillip 2-6, Anderson 1-3, Bartley 0-1, Cheeseman 0-1, Gyamfi 0-1, Voyles 0-2). Fouled Out_Maitland, Pope. Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 44 (Pope 15), Md.-Eastern Shore 38 (Gyamfi 9). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 10 (Redd, Bailey 3), Md.-Eastern Shore 18 (Anderson 6). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 19, Md.-Eastern Shore 16. A_600 (5,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.