Md.-Eastern Shore 81, Florida A&M 71

FLORIDA A&M (10-14)

Desir 2-5 0-1 4, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Core 3-8 2-2 8, Melton 9-14 2-2 24, Randolph 10-14 1-3 21, Moragne 3-5 3-6 9, Myles 0-4 1-2 1, Murray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 9-16 71.

MD.-EASTERN SHORE (5-21)

Cheeseman 5-13 2-3 12, Gyamfi 3-3 3-6 9, Anderson 4-8 2-2 13, Frost 3-8 0-0 7, Phillip 4-11 4-4 14, Bartley 4-6 0-0 11, Prevost 3-5 1-3 7, Guy 4-5 0-0 8, Voyles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 12-18 81.

Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 4-17 (Melton 4-9, Randolph 0-1, Myles 0-3, Core 0-4), Md.-Eastern Shore 9-22 (Anderson 3-4, Bartley 3-4, Phillip 2-7, Frost 1-5, Cheeseman 0-2). Rebounds_Florida A&M 19 (Moragne 5), Md.-Eastern Shore 35 (Cheeseman, Phillip 8). Assists_Florida A&M 8 (Melton 4), Md.-Eastern Shore 20 (Frost 8). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 18, Md.-Eastern Shore 13. A_660 (5,500).

