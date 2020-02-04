Listen Live Sports

Memorial set for 3 victims in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

February 4, 2020 12:26 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A public memorial has been announced for three of those killed along with Kobe Bryant when their helicopter crashed in foggy weather last month outside Los Angeles.

The service for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa will be held Feb. 10 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

“Needless to say … there will be plenty of room so if you’d like to be a part of this, we’d love to have you!” Altobelli’s brother, Tony, wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others died Jan. 26 when the helicopter crashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles in foggy weather.

A public memorial for the former Lakers superstar and his daughter is expected but plans have not been announced.

The remains of all victims of the crash have been released by the Los Angeles County coroner, online records show.

Also killed in the crash were Bryant friends Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, and the helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan,

