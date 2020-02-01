Memphis 70, UConn 63

UCONN (11-10)

Bouknight 5-15 7-9 17, Vital 6-15 4-4 20, Akok 1-7 1-2 3, Whaley 4-6 0-0 8, Gaffney 0-6 0-0 0, Gilbert 4-8 0-0 10, Adams 1-6 0-0 3, Carlton 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 22-65 12-16 63.

MEMPHIS (16-5)

Quinones 4-7 5-6 14, Achiuwa 5-9 5-7 16, Thomas 5-11 2-2 14, Ellis 2-6 1-2 6, Lomax 2-6 8-8 13, Baugh 2-3 0-2 4, Harris 1-3 0-0 3, Hardaway 0-0 0-0 0, Dandridge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 21-27 70.

Halftime_UConn 31-30. 3-Point Goals_UConn 7-24 (Vital 4-11, Gilbert 2-3, Adams 1-4, Gaffney 0-1, Akok 0-2, Bouknight 0-3), Memphis 7-14 (Thomas 2-4, Achiuwa 1-1, Harris 1-2, Lomax 1-2, Quinones 1-2, Ellis 1-3). Fouled Out_Vital, Whaley. Rebounds_UConn 29 (Whaley 9), Memphis 32 (Quinones, Achiuwa 8). Assists_UConn 12 (Bouknight, Whaley 3), Memphis 12 (Ellis 3). Total Fouls_UConn 22, Memphis 15. A_16,240 (18,119).

