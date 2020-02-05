Memphis 79, Temple 65

TEMPLE (11-11)

Forrester 2-4 3-6 7, Moorman 2-6 4-4 9, A.Moore 3-10 2-3 11, N.Pierre-Louis 4-13 4-6 13, Rose 5-17 2-2 13, Parks 2-5 0-1 4, J.Pierre-Louis 1-2 0-0 2, Perry 1-3 0-0 2, Hamilton 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 22-63 15-22 65.

MEMPHIS (17-5)

Achiuwa 3-10 6-10 13, Thomas 3-6 0-0 9, Baugh 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 4-9 8-8 18, Quinones 5-11 7-8 21, Lomax 2-3 0-0 4, Harris 2-5 0-0 5, Dandridge 4-6 1-2 9. Totals 23-50 22-28 79.

Halftime_Memphis 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Temple 6-21 (A.Moore 3-9, N.Pierre-Louis 1-2, Moorman 1-4, Rose 1-4, Perry 0-1, J.Pierre-Louis 0-1), Memphis 11-26 (Quinones 4-9, Thomas 3-5, Ellis 2-5, Achiuwa 1-2, Harris 1-4, Lomax 0-1). Fouled Out_Parks. Rebounds_Temple 29 (N.Pierre-Louis 8), Memphis 36 (Achiuwa 10). Assists_Temple 13 (Rose 6), Memphis 15 (Quinones, Lomax 4). Total Fouls_Temple 21, Memphis 16. A_15,685 (18,119).

