Memphis forward D.J. Jeffries out 4-6 weeks with knee injury

February 1, 2020 6:39 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis freshman forward D.J. Jeffries has an injured left knee that will keep him out of action for four to six weeks.

That timetable puts Jeffries’ availability for the rest of the regular season in doubt. Memphis (16-5, 5-3 American Athletic Conference) closes the regular season March 8 at No. 21 Houston.

The injury prevented Jeffries from playing Saturday in a 70-63 victory over Connecticut.

Jeffries averages 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Tigers. He has made 12 starts.

The 6-foot-7 forward’s injury is the latest setback for Memphis’ highly touted freshman class.

James Wiseman, the nation’s No. 1 prospect in his high school class, played just three games for Memphis before leaving school while in the midst of a 12-game suspension to prepare for the NBA draft. The NCAA handed down the suspension because Memphis coach Penny Hardaway paid Wiseman’s family $11,500 to assist in a move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017, before the Tigers had hired Hardaway as coach.

Freshman guard Lester Quinones Jr. missed five games with a broken hand earlier this season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

