Memphis looks to sweep UConn

Memphis (17-7, 6-5) vs. UConn (13-11, 4-7)

XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis goes for the season sweep over UConn after winning the previous matchup in Memphis. The teams last met on Feb. 1, when the Tigers shot 46.7 percent from the field while limiting UConn’s shooters to just 33.8 percent en route to the seven-point victory.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Memphis has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Precious Achiuwa, Alex Lomax, D.J. Jeffries, Lester Quinones and Boogie Ellis have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 88 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Christian Vital has connected on 31.7 percent of the 139 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 39 over his last five games. He’s also made 89.8 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

SLIPPING AT 75: UConn is 0-6 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 13-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Memphis’s Tyler Harris has attempted 124 3-pointers and connected on 36.3 percent of them, and is 8 for 16 over his past three games.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 36.6 percent shooting from the field this year, the second-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.