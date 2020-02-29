Listen Live Sports

Mercer 59, Wofford 47

February 29, 2020 6:44 pm
 
WOFFORD (16-15)

Goodwin 3-8 1-3 7, Hoover 3-10 0-0 9, Larson 0-2 0-0 0, Murphy 1-6 2-2 4, Stumpe 1-3 0-0 3, Bigelow 1-5 0-0 3, Jones 5-8 0-0 10, Theme-Love 2-2 0-0 6, Hollowell 2-3 0-0 5, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-48 3-5 47.

MERCER (17-14)

Bender 2-9 4-7 8, Dimitrijevic 5-11 2-2 14, Gary 5-7 0-0 14, Robertson 2-9 2-2 7, Stair 6-10 0-0 14, Glisson 0-2 0-0 0, Baffuto 1-2 0-0 2, Rivera 0-1 0-0 0, Love 0-1 0-0 0, Urey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 8-11 59.

Halftime_Mercer 27-25. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 8-24 (Hoover 3-8, Theme-Love 2-2, Hollowell 1-2, Stumpe 1-3, Bigelow 1-5, Larson 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Murphy 0-2), Mercer 9-20 (Gary 4-6, Stair 2-4, Dimitrijevic 2-5, Robertson 1-5). Rebounds_Wofford 29 (Bigelow 7), Mercer 32 (Stair 10). Assists_Wofford 14 (Murphy 4), Mercer 15 (Gary 5). Total Fouls_Wofford 15, Mercer 9. A_3,971 (3,500).

