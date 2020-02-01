Mercer 76, The Citadel 71

THE CITADEL (6-15)

Abee 3-9 3-5 12, Rice 6-11 1-2 17, Clark 7-11 0-0 14, Batiste 2-3 0-1 5, Webster 3-6 1-2 7, Harris 4-7 3-5 12, Reed 0-0 2-4 2, Spence 1-1 0-1 2, Fitzgibbons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 10-20 71.

MERCER (12-11)

Stair 4-5 1-1 10, Gary 5-11 0-0 12, Love 6-10 1-1 14, Robertson 3-11 5-6 13, Rivera 4-6 3-4 13, Glisson 3-5 2-2 8, Baffuto 2-4 0-0 4, Bender 1-3 0-0 2, Urey 0-0 0-0 0, Prendergast 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 12-14 76.

Halftime_Mercer 31-22. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 9-22 (Rice 4-8, Abee 3-6, Batiste 1-2, Harris 1-4, Clark 0-2), Mercer 8-19 (Rivera 2-3, Gary 2-5, Robertson 2-6, Stair 1-1, Love 1-3, Baffuto 0-1). Rebounds_The Citadel 18 (Rice 6), Mercer 27 (Stair, Baffuto 5). Assists_The Citadel 15 (Webster 6), Mercer 14 (Robertson 6). Total Fouls_The Citadel 14, Mercer 16. A_4,072 (3,500).

