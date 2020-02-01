Listen Live Sports

Mercer downs The Citadel 76-71 behind Love, Robertson

February 1, 2020 7:23 pm
 
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Daniel Love scored 14 points, Kamar Robertson added 13 with six assists and Mercer beat The Citadel 76-71 on Saturday to win its sixth straight.

The Citadel’s Kaiden Rice tied it at 54 with a 3-pointer with 6:15 left to play, but Diego Rivera’s go-ahead 3 sparked an 11-1 run and the Bears pulled ahead for good.

Rivera scored 13 points off the bench for the Bears (12-11, 6-4 Southern Conference), who won the rebound battle 31-24. Jeffrey Gary added 12 points and Ethan Stair had 10 with five rebounds.

Rice hit four of eight 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (6-15, 0-10), who have lost 10 straight. Stephen Clark scored 14 points and Kaelon Harris and Fletcher Abee added 12 apiece.

Mercer (12-11, 6-4) will seek its seventh straight win on Wednesday when the team visits Furman. The Citadel matches up against UNC Greensboro on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

