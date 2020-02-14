Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Mercury sign Griner to multi-year contract

February 14, 2020 6:16 pm
 
1 min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — All-Star center Brittney Griner is staying in the desert.

The Phoenix Mercury signed Griner to a multi-year contract on Friday, possibly locking up one of the WNBA’s most dominant players through the end of her career.

The 6-foot-8 Griner has been an All-Star every year — there was no All-Star Game in 2016 due to the Olympics — since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2013 WNBA draft out of Baylor.

Griner helped lead the Mercury to the 2014 WNBA title, is a two-time league scoring champion and two-time defensive player of the year. She’s been named to the All-WNBA team five times and the All-WNBA defensive team six times.

Advertisement

Griner won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics and has led the WNBA in blocked shots each of her seven seasons. She holds WNBA records for blocked shots in a game (11), a season (129), season average (4.04) and career average (3.0).

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

Griner also has dunked 12 times in regular-season games and once in the playoffs. The rest of the league has combined for three regular-season dunks in 23 WNBA seasons.

She and former league MVP Diana Taurasi have been one of the WNBA’s best duos and the Mercury added four-time All-Star point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith earlier this week.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created