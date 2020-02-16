Listen Live Sports

Merrill scores 24; Utah State beats Fresno State 71-59

February 16, 2020 12:19 am
 
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Sam Merrill scored 24 points to lead Utah State to a 71-59 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night.

Justin Bean added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Utah State (21-7, 10-5 Mountain West Conference), which has won seven of its last eight games. Diogo Brito had 10 points.

Noah Blackwell had 13 points for Fresno State (9-17, 5-10), which has lost three of four. Nate Grimes added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Aggies never trailed. Fresno State pulled to 45-44 with 10:47 to play but didn’t get closer.

Utah State plays at Wyoming on Wednesday. Fresno State host Air Force on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

