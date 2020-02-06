Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Merrimack 57, Fairleigh Dickinson 53

February 6, 2020 9:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

MERRIMACK (16-8)

Joyner 6-12 2-2 16, Hayes 2-7 2-3 6, Lord 2-10 0-0 6, Watkins 0-2 2-2 2, Jensen 5-7 0-0 15, Derring 0-4 0-0 0, Reid 1-4 0-0 2, Minor 5-5 0-2 10. Totals 21-51 6-9 57.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (6-16)

Bishop 2-10 6-6 11, Williams 1-2 3-4 5, Jenkins 2-8 3-5 7, Malone-Key 4-7 2-5 13, Powell 3-9 0-0 8, Dunn 3-5 0-0 9, Saliba 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Rush 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Dadika 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-42 14-20 53.

Halftime_Merrimack 26-21. 3-Point Goals_Merrimack 9-25 (Jensen 5-7, Joyner 2-4, Lord 2-8, Reid 0-1, Watkins 0-1, Derring 0-4), Fairleigh Dickinson 9-18 (Malone-Key 3-4, Dunn 3-5, Powell 2-5, Bishop 1-1, Saliba 0-1, Jenkins 0-2). Rebounds_Merrimack 30 (Lord, Watkins 6), Fairleigh Dickinson 27 (Bishop 7). Assists_Merrimack 17 (Hayes 10), Fairleigh Dickinson 12 (Jenkins 4). Total Fouls_Merrimack 17, Fairleigh Dickinson 14. A_1,046 (5,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk