Merrimack 57, Fairleigh Dickinson 53

MERRIMACK (16-8)

Joyner 6-12 2-2 16, Hayes 2-7 2-3 6, Lord 2-10 0-0 6, Watkins 0-2 2-2 2, Jensen 5-7 0-0 15, Derring 0-4 0-0 0, Reid 1-4 0-0 2, Minor 5-5 0-2 10. Totals 21-51 6-9 57.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (6-16)

Bishop 2-10 6-6 11, Williams 1-2 3-4 5, Jenkins 2-8 3-5 7, Malone-Key 4-7 2-5 13, Powell 3-9 0-0 8, Dunn 3-5 0-0 9, Saliba 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Rush 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Dadika 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-42 14-20 53.

Halftime_Merrimack 26-21. 3-Point Goals_Merrimack 9-25 (Jensen 5-7, Joyner 2-4, Lord 2-8, Reid 0-1, Watkins 0-1, Derring 0-4), Fairleigh Dickinson 9-18 (Malone-Key 3-4, Dunn 3-5, Powell 2-5, Bishop 1-1, Saliba 0-1, Jenkins 0-2). Rebounds_Merrimack 30 (Lord, Watkins 6), Fairleigh Dickinson 27 (Bishop 7). Assists_Merrimack 17 (Hayes 10), Fairleigh Dickinson 12 (Jenkins 4). Total Fouls_Merrimack 17, Fairleigh Dickinson 14. A_1,046 (5,000).

