Merrimack 70, LIU 59

February 1, 2020 5:58 pm
 
LIU (10-12)

Clark 6-10 10-14 22, Jackson 4-10 0-0 10, Flowers 5-12 4-4 14, Cotton 3-8 0-0 6, Batts 0-2 0-0 0, Nicholson 1-1 0-0 3, Ballantyne 2-4 0-1 4. Totals 21-47 14-19 59.

MERRIMACK (15-8)

Hayes 1-7 4-5 6, Lord 7-10 2-2 18, Watkins 2-3 1-2 5, Minor 2-6 3-10 7, Reid 5-7 1-1 13, Jensen 1-4 0-0 3, Joyner 5-8 0-1 12, Derring 2-4 0-0 6, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 11-21 70.

Halftime_Merrimack 40-31. 3-Point Goals_LIU 3-13 (Jackson 2-6, Nicholson 1-1, Batts 0-1, Cotton 0-2, Flowers 0-3), Merrimack 9-22 (Derring 2-4, Joyner 2-4, Lord 2-4, Reid 2-4, Jensen 1-4, Hayes 0-2). Fouled Out_Joyner. Rebounds_LIU 29 (Flowers 13), Merrimack 23 (Minor 9). Assists_LIU 12 (Jackson, Flowers 3), Merrimack 14 (Hayes 11). Total Fouls_LIU 18, Merrimack 17. A_1,471 (1,200).

