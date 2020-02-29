Mets 2, Astros 1

|Mets
|
|
|
|
|
|Astros
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|
|B.Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sprnger rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Frgas pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Wrenn pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cnforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bra.Lee rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrmck cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vasquez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ab.Toro 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Ramos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Diaz lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cordell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frguson pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Smith lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Tcker dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Prker lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbinson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Nunez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Jones 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|W.Tffey 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kssnger 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllorme 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myfield ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hager 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Je.Pena ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Rvera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Goti 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mazeika c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Darte 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gimenez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ritchie c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mroff ss
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|G.Stbbs c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|Houston
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Gonsalves (1). LOB_New York 9, Houston 7. 2B_Nimmo (1), Hager (1), Moroff 2 (2). 3B_Diaz (1), Jones (1). SB_Nimmo (1), Conforto (1), Smith (1). CS_Parker (1), Tucker (1), Duarte (2). SF_Tucker (1).
|Mets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Matz
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peterson
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Kilome
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gonsalves
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Tago
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Humphreys W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Uceta S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Astros
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Devenski
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Abreu H, 1
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Taylor H, 2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Garza L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
WP_Valdez.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak First, Jerry Meals Second, Lance Barksdale Third, Carlos Torre.
T_3:02. A_5,447
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.