Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets 2, Astros 1

February 29, 2020 4:30 pm
 
< a min read
      
Mets Astros
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 30 1 6 1
B.Nimmo cf 2 0 1 0 Sprnger rf 3 0 1 0
J.Frgas pr 2 0 0 0 S.Wrenn pr 1 0 1 0
Cnforto rf 3 0 1 0 M.Straw cf 3 0 0 0
Bra.Lee rf 2 0 0 0 McCrmck cf 1 0 0 0
P.Alnso 1b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0
Vasquez 1b 1 0 0 0 Ab.Toro 1b 2 0 0 0
W.Ramos dh 3 0 0 0 Al.Diaz lf 2 1 1 0
Cordell ph 1 0 0 0 Frguson pr 1 0 0 0
D.Smith lf 3 0 1 0 K.Tcker dh 1 0 0 1
J.Prker lf 0 0 0 0 Rbinson ph 1 0 0 0
E.Nunez 3b 2 0 0 0 T.Jones 3b 2 0 2 0
W.Tffey 3b 0 1 0 0 Kssnger 3b 2 0 0 0
Gllorme 2b 3 0 0 0 Myfield ss 2 0 0 0
J.Hager 2b 1 1 1 1 Je.Pena ss 2 0 0 0
R.Rvera c 2 0 0 0 De Goti 2b 2 0 1 0
Mazeika c 1 0 0 0 O.Darte 2b 1 0 0 0
Gimenez ss 1 0 0 0 Ritchie c 2 0 0 0
M.Mroff ss 2 0 2 1 G.Stbbs c 0 0 0 0
New York 000 000 002 2
Houston 000 100 000 1

E_Gonsalves (1). LOB_New York 9, Houston 7. 2B_Nimmo (1), Hager (1), Moroff 2 (2). 3B_Diaz (1), Jones (1). SB_Nimmo (1), Conforto (1), Smith (1). CS_Parker (1), Tucker (1), Duarte (2). SF_Tucker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Mets
Matz 2 1 0 0 0 1
Peterson 2 3 1 1 0 3
Kilome 1 1 0 0 0 1
Gonsalves 1 0 0 0 2 0
Tago 1 1 0 0 2 0
Humphreys W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Uceta S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Astros
Valdez 2 2-3 2 0 0 2 4
Devenski 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Abreu H, 1 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 4
Taylor H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Garza L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 1

WP_Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak First, Jerry Meals Second, Lance Barksdale Third, Carlos Torre.

Advertisement

T_3:02. A_5,447

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration