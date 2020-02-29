Mets 2, Astros 1

Mets Astros ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 30 1 6 1 B.Nimmo cf 2 0 1 0 Sprnger rf 3 0 1 0 J.Frgas pr 2 0 0 0 S.Wrenn pr 1 0 1 0 Cnforto rf 3 0 1 0 M.Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Bra.Lee rf 2 0 0 0 McCrmck cf 1 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 Vasquez 1b 1 0 0 0 Ab.Toro 1b 2 0 0 0 W.Ramos dh 3 0 0 0 Al.Diaz lf 2 1 1 0 Cordell ph 1 0 0 0 Frguson pr 1 0 0 0 D.Smith lf 3 0 1 0 K.Tcker dh 1 0 0 1 J.Prker lf 0 0 0 0 Rbinson ph 1 0 0 0 E.Nunez 3b 2 0 0 0 T.Jones 3b 2 0 2 0 W.Tffey 3b 0 1 0 0 Kssnger 3b 2 0 0 0 Gllorme 2b 3 0 0 0 Myfield ss 2 0 0 0 J.Hager 2b 1 1 1 1 Je.Pena ss 2 0 0 0 R.Rvera c 2 0 0 0 De Goti 2b 2 0 1 0 Mazeika c 1 0 0 0 O.Darte 2b 1 0 0 0 Gimenez ss 1 0 0 0 Ritchie c 2 0 0 0 M.Mroff ss 2 0 2 1 G.Stbbs c 0 0 0 0

New York 000 000 002 — 2 Houston 000 100 000 — 1

E_Gonsalves (1). LOB_New York 9, Houston 7. 2B_Nimmo (1), Hager (1), Moroff 2 (2). 3B_Diaz (1), Jones (1). SB_Nimmo (1), Conforto (1), Smith (1). CS_Parker (1), Tucker (1), Duarte (2). SF_Tucker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Mets Matz 2 1 0 0 0 1 Peterson 2 3 1 1 0 3 Kilome 1 1 0 0 0 1 Gonsalves 1 0 0 0 2 0 Tago 1 1 0 0 2 0 Humphreys W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Uceta S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Astros Valdez 2 2-3 2 0 0 2 4 Devenski 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Abreu H, 1 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 4 Taylor H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Garza L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 1

WP_Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak First, Jerry Meals Second, Lance Barksdale Third, Carlos Torre.

T_3:02. A_5,447

