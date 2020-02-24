Mets 2, Nationals 1

|Mets
|
|
|
|
|
|Nationals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|J.McNil 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Trner dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hager 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Gshue ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|A.Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bra.Lee cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stvnson rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|P.Alnso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rdrguez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wi.Difo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cnforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Prker rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ra.Read c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Ramos c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Wllmson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Frmin pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dr.Ward 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Snydr 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vasquez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Nunez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hrnndez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Crpio 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ja.Noll 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllorme ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Wlson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mroff ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnfacio cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Frgas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Butista cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Tebow lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
|Washington
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
E_Sanchez (1). 2B_McNeil (1), Ramos (1), Sanchez (1), Carpio (1), Stevenson (1). 3B_Bonifacio (1). HR_Ramos (1). CS_Hager (1).
|Mets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peterson W, 0-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sewald H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ramirez H, 0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Humphreys H, 0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rios H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whalen H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Shaw S, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nationals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crowe L, 0-0
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Braymer
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Abad
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Elias
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Suero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Shuck
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|McGowin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, David Rackley First, Lance Barksdale Second, Carlos Torres Third, Jeremie Reha.
T_2:40. A_4,701
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.