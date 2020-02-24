Mets 2, Nationals 1

Mets Nationals ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 30 1 4 1 J.McNil 3b 3 0 1 0 T.Trner dh 1 0 0 0 J.Hager 3b 1 0 0 0 T.Gshue ph 2 0 0 0 B.Nimmo cf 3 0 2 0 A.Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 Bra.Lee cf 1 0 0 0 Stvnson rf 2 0 1 1 P.Alnso dh 3 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 2 0 1 0 Rdrguez ph 1 0 1 0 Wi.Difo 3b 2 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 3 0 0 0 Y.Gomes c 2 0 0 0 J.Prker rf 0 0 0 0 Ra.Read c 2 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 2 1 2 1 Wllmson lf 2 0 0 0 E.Frmin pr 0 1 0 0 L.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0 Sanchez c 2 0 1 0 Dr.Ward 1b 2 0 0 0 D.Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 B.Snydr 2b 1 0 1 0 Vasquez 1b 1 0 0 0 Sanchez ss 2 0 0 0 E.Nunez 2b 3 0 1 1 Hrnndez lf 1 0 0 0 L.Crpio 2b 1 0 1 0 Ja.Noll 2b 2 0 0 0 Gllorme ss 2 0 0 0 J.Wlson 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Mroff ss 2 0 0 0 Bnfacio cf 2 1 1 0 J.Frgas lf 3 0 0 0 Butista cf 1 0 0 0 T.Tebow lf 1 0 0 0

New York 010 100 000 — 2 Washington 000 001 000 — 1

E_Sanchez (1). 2B_McNeil (1), Ramos (1), Sanchez (1), Carpio (1), Stevenson (1). 3B_Bonifacio (1). HR_Ramos (1). CS_Hager (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Mets Peterson W, 0-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 Sewald H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Ramirez H, 0 2 0 0 0 0 4 Humphreys H, 0 1 2 1 1 0 1 Rios H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 Whalen H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Shaw S, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0

Nationals Crowe L, 0-0 2 2 1 1 0 1 Braymer 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 Abad 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Elias 1 1 0 0 0 0 Freeman 1 1 0 0 0 1 Suero 1 0 0 0 1 1 Shuck 1 1 0 0 1 1 McGowin 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, David Rackley First, Lance Barksdale Second, Carlos Torres Third, Jeremie Reha.

T_2:40. A_4,701

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.