Mets 3, Cardinals 2

February 28, 2020 3:49 pm
 
Cardinals Mets
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 30 3 7 2
D.Fwler dh 3 0 0 0 J.McNil 3b 3 0 1 0
Au.Dean ph 1 1 1 1 E.Frmin 3b 0 0 0 0
R.Rvelo rf 4 0 0 0 B.Nimmo cf 2 1 1 0
Gldhmdt 1b 3 1 1 1 J.Frgas cf 2 0 0 0
L.Thmas rf 0 0 0 0 Ro.Cano dh 1 0 0 0
Y.Mlina c 3 0 0 0 Mazeika ph 2 0 1 0
Knizner c 1 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 1 0
O’Neill lf 1 0 0 0 Sanchez c 1 0 0 0
Wlliams ph 1 0 0 0 D.Smith 1b 3 0 1 1
H.Bader cf 4 0 2 0 L.Crpio 2b 1 0 0 0
N.Grman 3b 4 0 0 0 Rosario ss 2 0 0 0
Schrock 2b 4 0 1 0 Gimenez ss 2 1 1 1
Ed.Sosa ss 4 0 0 0 Cordell rf 3 0 0 0
Q.Brdey rf 1 0 0 0
J.Hager 2b 2 1 1 0
T.Tebow lf 2 0 0 0
St. Louis 100 000 010 2
New York 100 000 11x 3

E_Smith (2). LOB_St. Louis 7, New York 7. 2B_Schrock (1), Mazeika (3). HR_Dean (1), Goldschmidt (2), Gimenez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cardinals
Wainwright 3 4 1 1 1 2
Ponce de Leon 3 2 0 0 0 4
Miller 1 0 1 1 1 1
Reyes L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 2
Mets
Stroman 2 2 1 1 1 1
Blackham 1 0 0 0 0 1
Familia 1 1 0 0 1 1
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 0
Zamora 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ramirez W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 1 1
Gilliam S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Miller (Hager).

WP_Miller.

Umpires_Home, John Libka First, Jerry Meals Second, Hunter Wendelstedt Third, CB Buckno.

T_2:27. A_5,617

