Mets 3, Cardinals 2

Cardinals Mets ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 30 3 7 2 D.Fwler dh 3 0 0 0 J.McNil 3b 3 0 1 0 Au.Dean ph 1 1 1 1 E.Frmin 3b 0 0 0 0 R.Rvelo rf 4 0 0 0 B.Nimmo cf 2 1 1 0 Gldhmdt 1b 3 1 1 1 J.Frgas cf 2 0 0 0 L.Thmas rf 0 0 0 0 Ro.Cano dh 1 0 0 0 Y.Mlina c 3 0 0 0 Mazeika ph 2 0 1 0 Knizner c 1 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 1 0 O’Neill lf 1 0 0 0 Sanchez c 1 0 0 0 Wlliams ph 1 0 0 0 D.Smith 1b 3 0 1 1 H.Bader cf 4 0 2 0 L.Crpio 2b 1 0 0 0 N.Grman 3b 4 0 0 0 Rosario ss 2 0 0 0 Schrock 2b 4 0 1 0 Gimenez ss 2 1 1 1 Ed.Sosa ss 4 0 0 0 Cordell rf 3 0 0 0 Q.Brdey rf 1 0 0 0 J.Hager 2b 2 1 1 0 T.Tebow lf 2 0 0 0

St. Louis 100 000 010 — 2 New York 100 000 11x — 3

E_Smith (2). LOB_St. Louis 7, New York 7. 2B_Schrock (1), Mazeika (3). HR_Dean (1), Goldschmidt (2), Gimenez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cardinals Wainwright 3 4 1 1 1 2 Ponce de Leon 3 2 0 0 0 4 Miller 1 0 1 1 1 1 Reyes L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 2

Mets Stroman 2 2 1 1 1 1 Blackham 1 0 0 0 0 1 Familia 1 1 0 0 1 1 Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 0 Zamora 1 0 0 0 0 2 Ramirez W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 1 1 Gilliam S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Miller (Hager).

WP_Miller.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, John Libka First, Jerry Meals Second, Hunter Wendelstedt Third, CB Buckno.

T_2:27. A_5,617

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.