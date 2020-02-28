Mets 3, Cardinals 2

|Cardinals
|
|
|
|
|
|Mets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|2
|
|D.Fwler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.McNil 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Au.Dean ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|E.Frmin 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Rvelo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Nimmo cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gldhmdt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Frgas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Thmas rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Cano dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Mlina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mazeika ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Knizner c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|H.Bader cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|L.Crpio 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Grman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schrock 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gimenez ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ed.Sosa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Q.Brdey rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Hager 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Tebow lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|New York
|100
|000
|11x
|—
|3
E_Smith (2). LOB_St. Louis 7, New York 7. 2B_Schrock (1), Mazeika (3). HR_Dean (1), Goldschmidt (2), Gimenez (1).
|Cardinals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Ponce de Leon
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Miller
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Reyes L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Mets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stroman
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Blackham
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sewald
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zamora
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramirez W, 1-0
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Gilliam S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Miller (Hager).
WP_Miller.
Umpires_Home, John Libka First, Jerry Meals Second, Hunter Wendelstedt Third, CB Buckno.
T_2:27. A_5,617
