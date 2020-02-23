Mets 3, Cardinals 3

Cardinals Mets ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 33 3 9 3 H.Bader cf 3 1 2 1 Rosario dh 3 0 0 0 L.Baker 1b 2 0 1 0 Thmpson ph 1 0 0 0 Ko.Wong 2b 2 0 0 0 Gimenez ss 2 0 0 0 Schrock 2b 3 1 2 0 Rdrguez ss 2 0 0 0 P.DJong ss 2 0 0 0 J.Davis 3b 1 0 1 1 Ed.Sosa ss 2 1 2 2 W.Tffey 3b 1 0 0 0 Wieters c 1 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 2 0 1 0 Hrnndez c 2 0 0 0 Vasquez pr 3 0 0 0 Carlson rf 2 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 2 1 1 1 L.Thmas ph 1 0 0 0 J.Frgas cf 2 0 1 0 Knizner dh 2 0 0 0 To.Nido c 3 0 1 0 Montero ph 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez c 1 0 0 0 Y.Munoz 3b 2 0 1 0 Gllorme 2b 3 1 1 0 Wlliams ph 2 0 0 0 J.Hager 2b 1 0 0 0 Au.Dean lf 2 0 0 0 Cordell rf 2 1 1 1 Ngowski 1b 2 0 0 0 Q.Brdey rf 2 0 1 0 Mendoza 3b 2 0 1 0 T.Tebow lf 1 0 0 0 J.Prker lf 1 0 1 0

St. Louis 100 000 020 — 3 New York 010 200 000 — 3

E_Gimenez (1). DP_St. Louis 4, New York 6. 2B_Bader (1), Cordell (1). 3B_Schrock (1). HR_Bader (1), Sosa (1), Marisnick (1). SB_Nido (1). CS_Dean (1). SF_Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cardinals Wainwright 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 Rondon 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Martinez 1 1-3 4 2 2 2 1 Santos 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Ponce de Leon 2 1 0 0 1 3 Cruz 1 0 0 0 0 0 Woodford 2 2 0 0 1 3

Mets Matz 1 1 1 1 0 1 Familia 1 1 0 0 1 0 Brach H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 Gsellman H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bashlor H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rumbelow H, 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 Nogosek H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Kilome BS, 0-0 1 2 2 2 0 1 Gonzalez 1 3 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Brach (Wieters), Rumbelow (Montero).

PB_Rodriguez.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt First, Lance Barksdale Second, David Rackley Third, Jeremie Reha.

T_3:19. A_6,030

