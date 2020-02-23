Mets 3, Cardinals 3

|Cardinals
|
|
|
|
|
|Mets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|
|H.Bader cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Rosario dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Baker 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thmpson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ko.Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gimenez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schrock 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rdrguez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.DJong ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ed.Sosa ss
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|W.Tffey 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wieters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Adams 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vasquez pr
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrsnick cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|L.Thmas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Frgas cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Knizner dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Nido c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Montero ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Munoz 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gllorme 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wlliams ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hager 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Dean lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordell rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ngowski 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Q.Brdey rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mendoza 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Tebow lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Prker lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|020
|—
|3
|New York
|010
|200
|000
|—
|3
E_Gimenez (1). DP_St. Louis 4, New York 6. 2B_Bader (1), Cordell (1). 3B_Schrock (1). HR_Bader (1), Sosa (1), Marisnick (1). SB_Nido (1). CS_Dean (1). SF_Davis (1).
|Cardinals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Rondon
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Santos
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ponce de Leon
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Cruz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Woodford
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Mets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Matz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brach H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gsellman H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bashlor H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rumbelow H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Nogosek H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kilome BS, 0-0
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Gonzalez
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Brach (Wieters), Rumbelow (Montero).
PB_Rodriguez.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt First, Lance Barksdale Second, David Rackley Third, Jeremie Reha.
T_3:19. A_6,030
