Mets 3, Cardinals 3

February 23, 2020 6:10 pm
 
Cardinals Mets
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 33 3 9 3
H.Bader cf 3 1 2 1 Rosario dh 3 0 0 0
L.Baker 1b 2 0 1 0 Thmpson ph 1 0 0 0
Ko.Wong 2b 2 0 0 0 Gimenez ss 2 0 0 0
Schrock 2b 3 1 2 0 Rdrguez ss 2 0 0 0
P.DJong ss 2 0 0 0 J.Davis 3b 1 0 1 1
Ed.Sosa ss 2 1 2 2 W.Tffey 3b 1 0 0 0
Wieters c 1 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 2 0 1 0
Hrnndez c 2 0 0 0 Vasquez pr 3 0 0 0
Carlson rf 2 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 2 1 1 1
L.Thmas ph 1 0 0 0 J.Frgas cf 2 0 1 0
Knizner dh 2 0 0 0 To.Nido c 3 0 1 0
Montero ph 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez c 1 0 0 0
Y.Munoz 3b 2 0 1 0 Gllorme 2b 3 1 1 0
Wlliams ph 2 0 0 0 J.Hager 2b 1 0 0 0
Au.Dean lf 2 0 0 0 Cordell rf 2 1 1 1
Ngowski 1b 2 0 0 0 Q.Brdey rf 2 0 1 0
Mendoza 3b 2 0 1 0 T.Tebow lf 1 0 0 0
J.Prker lf 1 0 1 0
St. Louis 100 000 020 3
New York 010 200 000 3

E_Gimenez (1). DP_St. Louis 4, New York 6. 2B_Bader (1), Cordell (1). 3B_Schrock (1). HR_Bader (1), Sosa (1), Marisnick (1). SB_Nido (1). CS_Dean (1). SF_Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cardinals
Wainwright 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1
Rondon 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Martinez 1 1-3 4 2 2 2 1
Santos 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ponce de Leon 2 1 0 0 1 3
Cruz 1 0 0 0 0 0
Woodford 2 2 0 0 1 3
Mets
Matz 1 1 1 1 0 1
Familia 1 1 0 0 1 0
Brach H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Gsellman H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bashlor H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rumbelow H, 0 1 1 0 0 1 0
Nogosek H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Kilome BS, 0-0 1 2 2 2 0 1
Gonzalez 1 3 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Brach (Wieters), Rumbelow (Montero).

PB_Rodriguez.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt First, Lance Barksdale Second, David Rackley Third, Jeremie Reha.

T_3:19. A_6,030

