Mets’ Schneider shifted to big league staff from Triple-A

February 7, 2020 4:07 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Schneider was shifted to major league quality control coach by the New York Mets, filling the opening created when Luis Rojas replaced Carlos Beltrán as manager.

The 43-year-old was Miami’s catching coach for the past four seasons and had been hired by the Mets as manager of Triple-A Syracuse. He was a catcher in the big leagues for 13 years, including two with the Mets.

Schneider also will oversee catchers instruction, New York said Friday. Mets first base coach Tony DeFrancesco also will be responsible for outfield coaching, a role that had been under the Rojas’ domain as quality control coach last season. DeFrancesco also is in charge of baserunning instruction.

