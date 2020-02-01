Listen Live Sports

Mexico downs Saint Kitts and Nevis 6-0 in Olympic qualifying

February 1, 2020 8:54 pm
 
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Mexico scored three goals within the first 10 minutes and went on to a 6-0 victory over Saint Kitts and Nevis in a group-stage match Saturday at the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament.

With Canada’s 9-0 victory over Jamaica in Saturday’s late game, Mexico earned a spot in the semifinals of the eight-team tournament that determines the region’s two berths in the Tokyo Olympics. Mexico did not qualify for the Brazil Games.

Mexico faces Canada on Tuesday in the final group match. The winner of that match will likely avoid the top-ranked U.S. national team in the semis.

Kiana Palacios scored off a corner kick in the second minute, and Jimena Lopez did the same in the fourth. Stephany Mayor converted a penalty in the ninth minute.

Renae Cuellar added a goal to give Mexico a 4-0 lead. Cuellar, who played at Oklahoma, added her second in the 51st minute.

Liliana Mercado wrapped up scoring for Mexico with a goal in the 76th minute.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

