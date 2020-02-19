Listen Live Sports

Miami 102, Virginia Tech 95, 3OT

February 19, 2020 11:52 pm
 
MIAMI (14-12)

Stone 5-10 1-2 12, Miller 5-10 0-0 10, Lykes 8-16 4-4 23, Vasiljevic 1-9 4-4 6, Wong 6-16 14-14 27, McGusty 7-14 6-8 21, Waardenburg 1-4 0-0 3, Beverly 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-79 29-32 102.

VIRGINIA TECH (15-11)

Horne 1-4 0-0 2, Alleyne 4-8 0-0 9, Bede 3-9 1-3 8, Radford 10-21 6-6 26, Nolley 4-21 9-10 18, Cone 5-14 6-7 20, Ojiako 2-4 2-2 6, Cattoor 2-5 0-0 6, Wilkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-86 24-28 95.

Halftime_Miami 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Miami 7-28 (Lykes 3-7, Waardenburg 1-2, Stone 1-3, Wong 1-4, McGusty 1-5, Miller 0-1, Vasiljevic 0-6), Virginia Tech 9-30 (Cone 4-9, Cattoor 2-3, Alleyne 1-3, Bede 1-4, Nolley 1-8, Horne 0-3). Fouled Out_Waardenburg, Horne. Rebounds_Miami 50 (Stone 18), Virginia Tech 40 (Nolley 11). Assists_Miami 10 (Lykes 4), Virginia Tech 11 (Bede 6). Total Fouls_Miami 19, Virginia Tech 24. A_8,428 (10,052).

