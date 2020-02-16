Listen Live Sports

Miami 63, Clemson 48

February 16, 2020
 
MIAMI (13-12)

Harden 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 1-5 1-2 3, Banks 4-8 0-0 11, Gray 5-14 4-5 17, Marshall 4-9 2-3 13, Huston 1-3 0-2 2, Roby 1-1 2-4 4, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-3 0-0 0, Mason 4-5 0-0 12, Salgues 0-1 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-52 10-18 63

CLEMSON (7-19)

Thornton 8-17 3-7 19, Hank 2-6 2-2 6, Cotton 0-1 0-0 0, Spray 4-9 2-2 14, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Cherry 0-2 0-0 0, Hayes 2-3 0-0 4, Blackstock 0-0 0-0 0, Lopes 0-0 0-0 0, McNeal 2-6 1-2 5, Meertens 0-1 0-0 0, Sticker 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-48 8-13 48

Miami 12 26 12 13 63
Clemson 13 14 16 5 48

3-Point Goals_Miami 13-27 (Banks 3-4, Gray 3-9, Marshall 3-7, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-2, Mason 4-4, Salgues 0-1), Clemson 4-13 (Spray 4-9, Thomas 0-2, McNeal 0-1, Sticker 0-1). Assists_Miami 12 (Gray 4), Clemson 10 (Spray 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 32 ( 3-5), Clemson 35 (Thornton 5-11). Total Fouls_Miami 19, Clemson 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,384.

