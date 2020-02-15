Listen Live Sports

Miami 71, Wake Forest 54

February 15, 2020 4:01 pm
 
WAKE FOREST (11-14)

Oguama 1-4 0-0 2, Brown 2-7 0-0 4, Childress 5-12 3-5 15, Johnson 1-4 1-2 3, White 0-4 0-0 0, Neath 3-6 0-0 7, Sarr 2-7 2-6 6, Massoud 5-7 0-0 13, Mucius 2-3 0-0 4, Buchanan 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 6-13 54.

MIAMI (13-12)

Stone 1-6 0-1 2, Miller 3-5 2-5 8, Lykes 3-10 5-6 13, Vasiljevic 4-8 1-3 11, Wong 5-10 2-2 13, Waardenburg 3-5 2-2 9, McGusty 4-9 1-2 11, Beverly 1-5 0-0 2, Walker 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 25-62 13-21 71.

Halftime_Miami 37-25. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 6-16 (Massoud 3-3, Childress 2-4, Neath 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Brown 0-2, White 0-3), Miami 8-21 (Lykes 2-2, McGusty 2-3, Vasiljevic 2-5, Waardenburg 1-3, Wong 1-4, Beverly 0-1, Stone 0-3). Fouled Out_Sarr. Rebounds_Wake Forest 35 (Oguama, Brown 6), Miami 41 (Miller 10). Assists_Wake Forest 9 (Neath 6), Miami 11 (Lykes, Wong, Beverly 3). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 21, Miami 14. A_5,360 (8,000).

