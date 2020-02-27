Listen Live Sports

Miami 79, Wake Forest 63

MIAMI (14-14)

Harden 2-4 0-0 4, Jackson 6-10 0-1 12, Banks 3-5 0-0 7, Gray 2-4 3-4 8, Marshall 6-12 0-0 18, Huston 0-0 0-0 0, Mompremier 8-10 7-9 23, Roby 0-0 0-0 0, Chang 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-2 0-0 0, Mason 3-10 1-4 7, Salgues 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-57 11-18 79

WAKE FOREST (14-15)

Maier 0-0 0-0 0, Branch 0-0 0-0 0, Udoh 3-5 0-0 6, Conti 1-6 0-0 3, Scruggs 1-4 0-0 3, Sharp 4-11 2-2 12, Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Morra 6-8 1-1 13, Raca 7-15 4-4 19, Summiel 0-0 0-0 0, Hahne 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 3-7 0-0 7, Hoard 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-60 7-7 63

Miami 22 12 26 19 79
Wake Forest 16 21 11 15 63

3-Point Goals_Miami 8-17 (Banks 1-2, Gray 1-1, Marshall 6-11, Mason 0-3), Wake Forest 6-18 (Conti 1-3, Scruggs 1-3, Sharp 2-5, Raca 1-3, Harrison 1-2, Hoard 0-2). Assists_Miami 18 (Banks 5), Wake Forest 13 (Harrison 4). Fouled Out_Wake Forest Harrison. Rebounds_Miami 37 (Jackson 3-6), Wake Forest 24 (Raca 4-8). Total Fouls_Miami 11, Wake Forest 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_833.

