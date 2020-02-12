Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Miami 85, Boston College 58

February 12, 2020 9:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOSTON COLLEGE (12-13)

Felder 2-3 1-2 5, Jai.Hamilton 1-5 2-3 4, Mitchell 4-6 1-1 9, Heath 4-17 0-0 10, Thornton 2-11 2-3 6, Popovic 4-6 2-5 10, Williams 6-10 0-0 14, Rishwain 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 8-14 58.

MIAMI (12-12)

Stone 0-2 0-0 0, Lykes 5-10 3-4 16, McGusty 5-9 1-1 12, Vasiljevic 2-7 2-2 7, Wong 7-10 5-6 21, Beverly 3-3 2-2 9, Miller 4-4 3-4 11, Walker 4-7 1-2 9, Gkogkos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-52 17-21 85.

Halftime_Miami 38-23. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 4-19 (Williams 2-3, Heath 2-8, Jai.Hamilton 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Rishwain 0-3, Thornton 0-3), Miami 8-20 (Lykes 3-8, Wong 2-2, Beverly 1-1, McGusty 1-3, Vasiljevic 1-5, Stone 0-1). Fouled Out_Heath. Rebounds_Boston College 24 (Mitchell, Popovic 6), Miami 33 (Beverly, Miller 7). Assists_Boston College 16 (Popovic 6), Miami 17 (Beverly 6). Total Fouls_Boston College 16, Miami 19. A_5,465 (8,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 Automated ISR and Battle Management...
2|13 AFCEA DC February Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

CGC Active finishes up two month dry dock in Seattle

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor action undertaken