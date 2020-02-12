Miami 85, Boston College 58

BOSTON COLLEGE (12-13)

Felder 2-3 1-2 5, Jai.Hamilton 1-5 2-3 4, Mitchell 4-6 1-1 9, Heath 4-17 0-0 10, Thornton 2-11 2-3 6, Popovic 4-6 2-5 10, Williams 6-10 0-0 14, Rishwain 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 8-14 58.

MIAMI (12-12)

Stone 0-2 0-0 0, Lykes 5-10 3-4 16, McGusty 5-9 1-1 12, Vasiljevic 2-7 2-2 7, Wong 7-10 5-6 21, Beverly 3-3 2-2 9, Miller 4-4 3-4 11, Walker 4-7 1-2 9, Gkogkos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-52 17-21 85.

Halftime_Miami 38-23. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 4-19 (Williams 2-3, Heath 2-8, Jai.Hamilton 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Rishwain 0-3, Thornton 0-3), Miami 8-20 (Lykes 3-8, Wong 2-2, Beverly 1-1, McGusty 1-3, Vasiljevic 1-5, Stone 0-1). Fouled Out_Heath. Rebounds_Boston College 24 (Mitchell, Popovic 6), Miami 33 (Beverly, Miller 7). Assists_Boston College 16 (Popovic 6), Miami 17 (Beverly 6). Total Fouls_Boston College 16, Miami 19. A_5,465 (8,000).

