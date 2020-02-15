Miami (Ohio) 65, N. Illinois 60

N. ILLINOIS (15-11)

James 4-10 4-4 13, McCarty 2-5 3-5 9, Beane 2-6 1-3 5, German 8-20 3-5 21, Hankerson 3-5 2-2 8, Cochran 0-1 0-0 0, Mateen 2-5 0-0 4, Daow 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 13-19 60.

MIAMI (OHIO) (10-15)

Brewer 2-2 0-0 4, McNamara 4-7 2-3 10, Grant 4-12 3-4 11, Jovic 1-5 0-1 2, Lairy 2-9 0-2 5, Coleman-Lands 4-7 5-6 15, Ayah 2-2 4-4 8, Bowman 4-5 0-0 10, White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 14-20 65.

Halftime_Miami (Ohio) 31-27. 3-Point Goals_N. Illinois 5-16 (McCarty 2-4, German 2-5, James 1-2, Beane 0-1, Hankerson 0-1, Scott 0-1, Mateen 0-2), Miami (Ohio) 5-20 (Bowman 2-2, Coleman-Lands 2-5, Lairy 1-6, White 0-1, Grant 0-3, Jovic 0-3). Rebounds_N. Illinois 35 (Cochran 9), Miami (Ohio) 28 (Ayah 8). Assists_N. Illinois 5 (Hankerson 2), Miami (Ohio) 10 (Grant, Lairy 3). Total Fouls_N. Illinois 16, Miami (Ohio) 16. A_3,831 (6,400).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.