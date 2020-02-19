Michigan 60, Rutgers 52

MICHIGAN (17-9)

Johns 0-2 1-2 1, Teske 2-5 0-0 5, E.Brooks 4-10 0-0 9, Simpson 6-10 2-6 16, Wagner 4-11 3-3 12, DeJulius 3-6 3-4 10, Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Castleton 1-1 3-3 5, Nunez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 12-18 60.

RUTGERS (18-9)

Carter 1-1 1-2 3, Yeboah 5-10 0-1 10, Baker 7-16 0-0 16, Mathis 0-7 0-0 0, Harper 4-9 4-4 13, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Mulcahy 3-5 0-0 6, Young 2-10 0-2 4, McConnell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 5-9 52.

Halftime_Rutgers 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Michigan 6-23 (Simpson 2-3, Teske 1-2, DeJulius 1-3, E.Brooks 1-6, Wagner 1-6, Nunez 0-1, Johns 0-2), Rutgers 3-18 (Baker 2-6, Harper 1-4, Mathis 0-1, Mulcahy 0-1, Yeboah 0-3, Young 0-3). Rebounds_Michigan 31 (Wagner 8), Rutgers 33 (Mulcahy 6). Assists_Michigan 6 (Simpson 5), Rutgers 7 (Harper 2). Total Fouls_Michigan 13, Rutgers 17. A_8,000 (8,000).

