Michigan 65, Michigan St. 57

February 23, 2020 7:57 pm
 
MICHIGAN (18-9)

Brown 2-8 0-0 6, Hillmon 10-15 6-13 26, Dilk 2-6 11-14 15, Johnson 1-11 2-2 4, Nolan 1-2 1-3 3, Kiser 0-0 1-2 1, Varejao 3-4 4-5 10, Sidor 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-47 25-39 65

MICHIGAN ST. (14-13)

Belles 0-5 1-2 1, Clouden 5-13 6-7 18, Joiner 2-7 1-2 5, McCutcheon 5-11 3-7 14, Ozment 3-9 2-2 9, Hollie 2-4 0-0 4, Parks 0-4 2-4 2, Dodd 1-1 0-1 2, Ayrault 0-4 0-0 0, Colley 1-3 0-0 2, Winston 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-61 15-25 57

Michigan 14 26 7 18 65
Michigan St. 9 16 18 14 57

3-Point Goals_Michigan 2-13 (Brown 2-8, Dilk 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Nolan 0-1, Sidor 0-1), Michigan St. 4-17 (Clouden 2-2, Joiner 0-3, McCutcheon 1-6, Ozment 1-4, Ayrault 0-2). Assists_Michigan 12 (Dilk 6), Michigan St. 12 (Clouden 4). Fouled Out_Michigan Brown, Johnson, Varejao. Rebounds_Michigan 49 (Johnson 3-6), Michigan St. 29 (Joiner 2-5). Total Fouls_Michigan 25, Michigan St. 29. Technical Fouls_None. A_11,462.

The Associated Press

