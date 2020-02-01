Listen Live Sports

Michigan 69, No. 25 Rutgers 63

February 1, 2020 6:50 pm
 
RUTGERS (16-6)

Mathis 7-15 1-1 17, McConnell 5-14 0-0 10, Johnson 2-7 2-4 6, Yeboah 4-10 0-0 10, Harper 1-10 0-0 3, Baker 1-9 0-0 3, Young 5-14 0-0 10, Carter 1-1 0-0 2, Mulcahy 1-3 0-0 2, Doucoure 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-83 3-5 63.

MICHIGAN (13-8)

E.Brooks 3-9 0-0 9, Johns 7-13 2-5 20, Simpson 1-5 7-9 9, Wagner 3-6 3-3 10, Teske 4-8 4-5 13, Davis 4-4 0-2 8, DeJulius 0-2 0-0 0, Nunez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 16-24 69.

Halftime_Michigan 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Rutgers 6-24 (Yeboah 2-3, Mathis 2-5, Harper 1-4, Baker 1-5, Mulcahy 0-1, McConnell 0-3, Young 0-3), Michigan 9-19 (Johns 4-7, E.Brooks 3-6, Teske 1-2, Wagner 1-3, Simpson 0-1). Rebounds_Rutgers 43 (Mathis, Johnson 8), Michigan 32 (Johns, Teske 7). Assists_Rutgers 6 (Baker 3), Michigan 17 (Simpson 10). Total Fouls_Rutgers 21, Michigan 12. A_13,127 (19,812).

