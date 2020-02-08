Michigan 77, No. 16 Michigan St. 68

MICHIGAN ST. (16-8)

Brown 0-5 0-0 0, Hall 3-4 2-2 8, Henry 3-8 4-4 11, Tillman 6-13 5-8 17, Winston 5-18 7-7 20, Ahrens 1-2 2-2 5, Watts 3-7 0-1 7, Loyer 0-1 0-0 0, Bingham 0-2 0-0 0, Marble 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 20-24 68.

MICHIGAN (14-9)

Livers 5-10 2-2 14, Teske 2-8 3-4 7, Brooks 2-10 5-6 11, Simpson 5-13 2-4 16, Wagner 2-5 4-5 8, Johns 2-5 2-2 7, DeJulius 4-10 0-0 10, Davis 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 24-64 18-23 77.

Halftime_Michigan 29-23. 3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 6-23 (Winston 3-8, Ahrens 1-2, Watts 1-2, Henry 1-3, Bingham 0-1, Loyer 0-1, Brown 0-3, Tillman 0-3), Michigan 11-28 (Simpson 4-7, Brooks 2-5, Livers 2-5, DeJulius 2-7, Johns 1-2, Wagner 0-2). Rebounds_Michigan St. 39 (Tillman 12), Michigan 40 (Brooks 9). Assists_Michigan St. 10 (Winston 6), Michigan 12 (Simpson 8). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 18, Michigan 17.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.