Michigan 79, Northwestern 54

MICHIGAN (15-9)

Livers 5-11 7-7 17, Teske 3-14 0-0 6, Brooks 6-13 2-2 18, Simpson 2-3 0-0 4, Wagner 2-7 0-1 5, DeJulius 3-6 0-0 7, Davis 4-4 1-2 9, Johns 2-2 0-0 4, Nunez 0-1 1-2 1, Bajema 1-1 0-0 3, Castleton 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 30-64 12-15 79.

NORTHWESTERN (6-17)

Beran 1-2 1-2 4, Kopp 3-12 3-3 10, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Buie 1-9 4-5 6, Spencer 3-7 2-2 8, Turner 3-7 1-2 9, Nance 1-4 0-1 3, Jones 6-12 0-0 12, Greer 0-2 0-0 0, Malnati 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 11-15 54.

Halftime_Michigan 38-23. 3-Point Goals_Michigan 7-20 (Brooks 4-8, Bajema 1-1, DeJulius 1-2, Wagner 1-3, Teske 0-1, Livers 0-5), Northwestern 5-21 (Turner 2-3, Beran 1-2, Nance 1-2, Kopp 1-6, Jones 0-1, Malnati 0-1, Spencer 0-1, Buie 0-5). Rebounds_Michigan 42 (Teske 8), Northwestern 30 (Young 8). Assists_Michigan 21 (DeJulius 7), Northwestern 16 (Kopp, Buie, Spencer 4). Total Fouls_Michigan 14, Northwestern 14. A_6,054 (8,117).

