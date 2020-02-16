Listen Live Sports

Michigan 89, Indiana 65

February 16, 2020 3:06 pm
 
INDIANA (16-9)

Brunk 3-10 0-0 6, Jackson-Davis 2-3 1-2 5, Smith 4-6 1-2 9, Durham 6-10 3-5 17, Phinisee 2-7 0-1 4, Green 1-7 0-0 3, Hunter 1-4 1-2 3, D.Davis 9-9 0-0 18, Thompson 0-3 0-0 0, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 6-12 65.

MICHIGAN (16-9)

Livers 4-9 2-2 12, Teske 2-5 2-2 6, Brooks 5-8 2-2 13, Simpson 4-7 4-4 12, Wagner 7-11 0-0 16, DeJulius 1-2 0-0 2, Johns 3-3 5-8 14, A.Davis 4-6 1-2 9, Bajema 1-2 0-0 3, Castleton 0-0 2-2 2, Nunez 0-0 0-0 0, Baird 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-54 18-22 89.

Halftime_Michigan 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 3-12 (Durham 2-3, Green 1-3, Franklin 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Phinisee 0-2), Michigan 9-17 (Johns 3-3, Livers 2-4, Wagner 2-4, Bajema 1-2, Brooks 1-4). Fouled Out_Wagner. Rebounds_Indiana 21 (Hunter 5), Michigan 35 (Wagner 8). Assists_Indiana 7 (Durham, Phinisee 2), Michigan 17 (Simpson 11). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Michigan 16.

