Michigan looks to extend streak vs Indiana

Indiana (16-8, 6-7) vs. Michigan (15-9, 6-7)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Indiana. In its last six wins against the Hoosiers, Michigan has won by an average of 16 points. Indiana’s last win in the series came on Feb. 2, 2016, an 80-67 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Michigan’s Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske and Eli Brooks have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 41 percent of all Wolverines points over the last five games.

Advertisement

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Simpson has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last three games. Simpson has 12 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Michigan is 0-6 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 15-3 when it scores at least 68.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hoosiers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wolverines. Michigan has 43 assists on 74 field goals (58.1 percent) across its past three outings while Indiana has assists on 41 of 69 field goals (59.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.1 percent, ranking the Hoosiers 28th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Michigan sits at just 26.2 percent (ranked 251st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.