Michigan St. 70, No. 22 Illinois 69

MICHIGAN ST. (17-8)

Bingham 0-3 0-3 0, Henry 5-11 0-0 13, Tillman 8-13 0-1 17, Watts 9-14 1-1 21, Winston 3-6 5-7 12, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Ahrens 0-2 0-0 0, Loyer 0-2 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Kithier 2-2 0-0 4, Marble 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 28-57 7-14 70.

ILLINOIS (16-8)

Bezhanishvili 1-7 0-1 2, Cockburn 3-6 5-6 11, Dosunmu 7-17 2-2 17, Frazier 1-8 2-2 4, Williams 2-5 0-0 6, Feliz 4-8 7-8 15, Griffin 2-4 4-6 9, Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Nichols 1-2 0-0 2, Hamlin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 20-25 69.

Halftime_Michigan St. 37-20. 3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 7-18 (Henry 3-5, Watts 2-4, Tillman 1-1, Winston 1-2, Bingham 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ahrens 0-2, Loyer 0-2), Illinois 5-18 (Williams 2-3, Griffin 1-2, Jones 1-2, Dosunmu 1-4, Feliz 0-1, Nichols 0-1, Frazier 0-2, Bezhanishvili 0-3). Rebounds_Michigan St. 29 (Tillman 11), Illinois 36 (Dosunmu 9). Assists_Michigan St. 10 (Tillman 3), Illinois 9 (Frazier 4). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 24, Illinois 16.

