Michigan St. 72, Illinois 58

February 26, 2020 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

MICHIGAN ST. (15-13)

Belles 3-11 2-4 8, Clouden 2-7 5-6 11, Joiner 4-8 1-2 11, McCutcheon 2-8 0-0 5, Ozment 0-2 0-0 0, Hollie 0-0 1-2 1, Parks 4-8 0-0 8, Dodd 0-1 0-0 0, Ayrault 2-7 2-2 6, Colley 4-6 4-4 14, Hendrickson 0-0 0-0 0, Winston 3-3 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-61 15-20 72

ILLINOIS (11-17)

Andrews 5-16 3-4 16, Myles 4-11 1-2 9, Beasley 2-9 1-2 6, Holesinska 3-10 2-3 9, Terry 3-7 3-4 10, Panagiotopoulou Andritsopoulou 0-0 0-0 0, Ephraim 0-3 2-4 2, Joens 0-4 0-0 0, Peebles 2-6 0-0 4, Rice 0-0 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-66 14-21 58

Michigan St. 21 15 19 17 72
Illinois 17 8 13 20 58

3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 9-29 (Belles 0-1, Clouden 2-6, Joiner 2-5, McCutcheon 1-6, Ozment 0-2, Ayrault 0-3, Colley 2-4, Winston 2-2), Illinois 6-26 (Andrews 3-8, Myles 0-1, Beasley 1-4, Holesinska 1-8, Terry 1-3, Joens 0-1, Peebles 0-1). Assists_Michigan St. 15 (McCutcheon 5), Illinois 10 (Myles 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Michigan St. 50 (Parks 4-6), Illinois 35 ( 3-5). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 18, Illinois 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,176.

