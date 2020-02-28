Listen Live Sports

Michigan St hires Scottie Hazelton as defensive coordinator

February 28, 2020
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State hired Scottie Hazelton as defensive coordinator.

The school announced the move Friday. Hazelton rounds out new coach Mel Tucker’s full-time assistant coaching staff.

Hazelton spent last season as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Kansas State.

“Scottie definitely has the mentality you’re looking for in a defensive coordinator,” Tucker said. “He’s a leader with an infectious personality and he’s an excellent teacher. He’s learned from some of the great defensive minds in the game throughout his career.”

In addition to his season at Kansas State, Hazelton has also been a defensive coordinator at Wyoming, Nevada, North Dakota State and Missouri Southern State. He was also an assistant linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014-16.

Mike Tressel, Michigan State’s previous defensive coordinator under Mark Dantonio, remains on the staff. His role going forward has not been announced yet.

Dantonio retired earlier this month.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

